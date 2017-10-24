Over 500 customers without power in Greenfield

Hundreds of customers are currently without power in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police tell Western Mass News that power is currently out to the downtown area.

Eversource's outage map reports about 539 customers without service as of 2:47 p.m.

Police added that the cause of the outage is not yet known.

Crews from Eversource are currently investigating.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and have more information as it becomes available.

