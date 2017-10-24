Conway residents concerned with tornado memories

With a forecast for strong winds and heavy rain, there is also the remote possibility of a tornado touching down in western Massachusetts.

Although rare, western Mass. has seen its share of twisters.

Jan Wise lives on Arcadia Boulevard in Springfield. One of the streets hard hit by the tornado that swept through the region in 2011.

She is closely watching the weather forecast.

"I do not want to go through it again, because I had a great deal of damage the first time.”

Western Mass News Meteorologist Dan Brown said though unlikely, a tornado cannot be completely ruled out at this time.

"We have a cold front we're ahead of. It’s bringing in warm moist air as winds go up in height they're coming from different directions, there could be a spinoff."

Robert Fontaine is also watching the forecast.

He's picking up items from up his yard.

He is uneasy about the possibility of a tornado, because he's been through three in his lifetime.

"The first tornado I remember was in Worcester, then Windsor Locks, and the one here. That's 3 in my lifetime. I think the odds are it won't happen again, but you never know with mother nature.”

So all eyes will be on the sky and the weather forecast as this latest weather front moves through western Massachusetts.

