Senator proposes rail service from Springfield to Boston

The Boston commute can sometimes be more than what it's worth, but Senator Eric Lesser was at the Statehouse today looking to do something about that.

He is proposing a rail system that connects Springfield straight to Boston, and with no traffic, and a precise schedule.

Lesser and his supporters said that this could be revolutionary for Pioneer Valley.

"It's a brutal trip. It's highly inefficient, because it takes hours, and it's always unpredictable, because of traffic, because of congestion, because of construction, you name it," said Sen. Lesser.

Senator Lesser was joined by a coach bus full of western Mass. supporters, as they took the 2 plus hour bus ride to propose a bill at the Statehouse for the rail.

Lesser's believes western Mass is a great place financially to grow up and raise a family, but is not producing enough jobs, while Boston is just the opposite.

"Western Mass will get access to higher paying jobs, eastern Mass will get a great quality of life and lower cost of housing. It's a win-win for everyone."

The jobs would in turn help local business too.

Lesser told Western Mass News that the focus is on the families, who often have no choice but to make the near hundred-mile trip.

"Families that need this connection for medical care, families that need this connection to visit relatives, to get an education, to go to work."

"The rail would change the career game for some, putting Boston in play despite living miles away."

If the proposal gets approved by the house and senate, MassDOT is required by law to do a feasibility study within 6 months, essentially checking how convenient the rail system could really be before any project gets in motion.

