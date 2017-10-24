Warwick bans Roundup for health and environmental concerns

The chemical pesticide used to kill weeds, known by the brand name, “Roundup,” is no longer allowed in the Franklin County town of Warwick.

In a special town meeting last night, residents voted overwhelmingly to ban the use of the glyphosate based herbicide on any land within the town, supporters citing health and environmental concerns.

Warwick came to life last night during the town meeting when the issue of Roundup came up.

Town Administrative Coordinator David Young told Western Mass News that the measure to ban Roundup, more specifically glyphosate, the controversial active ingredient in that product, passed overwhelmingly.

How to enforce the ban legally, he said is tricky and yet to be decided.

There is no place within Warwick to buy Roundup, and farms here, Young said are organic anyway.

Reasons why Young said he voted against the ban.

“I see a disconnect between that fact and this action. Because we don't use Roundup here. We have two family farms that are both organic. They don't want anything to do with spraying any kind of chemical or herbicide or pesticide, and they don't want their neighbors to do so.”

Roundup has been linked to infertility, cancer, and birth defects.

It has already been banned in countries around the world including the Netherlands, France, and Brazil.

However, Roundup manufacturer Monsanto has repeatedly and adamantly denied any link to any such health issues.

