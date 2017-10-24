South Hadley dog owner continues fight to keep dog alive

After years of issues between one dog owner and the town of South Hadley, the select board voted to euthanize a two-year-old St. Bernard.

The Eastern Hampshire District Court clerk-magistrate reversed the decision and now the town is appealing the decision.

His owner, April Marion said that her dog, Ziggy has never bitten anyone.

But according to documents obtained by Western Mass News, the dog has been aggressive on numerous occasions, biting a pedestrian in May, and chasing post office workers last year.

Marion told Western Mass News that it’s simply a witch hunt.

“Hopefully we can make sure we can keep him safe. That’s the most important thing.”

South Hadley’s select board called the animal ‘dangerous’ after a hearing in July, ordering it to be euthanized.

But the Eastern Hampshire District Court clerk-magistrate reversed the decision.

Town administrator Mike Sullivan told Western Mass News that now the town is appealing the decision.

Marion told us she’s doing what she can to save her pup and she invites her neighbors to join the fight.

April Marion has a Gofundme to raise money for her lawyer’s fees.

She wants the laws to change not only for her dog, but also for others who may go through something similar.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.