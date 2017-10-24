Thursday marks National Pumpkin Day!

They are a quintessential part of fall in New England, as well as serve as the flavor for many fall treats.

Thursday is the perfect day to celebrate that round squash known as pumpkin because it's National Pumpkin Day!

While pumpkins can be found in many area supermarkets, several farms and farm stands across the Pioneer Valley offer a selection of pumpkins - some with even pick-your-own pumpkin patches.

Below are some of those farms:

(Hours, pumpkin availability, and additional information available by phone or online)

If jack-o-laterns are not your thing, pumpkins are also a great ingredient in many dishes and baked goods.

From bars and bread, cookies to soup, check out these pumpkin inspired recipes from AllRecipes.

