Easthampton school committee discusses changes following racist incidents

After a controversial school year, the Easthampton school committee met tonight to discuss their progress.

The school was under scrutiny after racist claims were made at the high school and Attorney General Maura Healey got involved.

Easthampton parents came out tonight wanting to see changes at the school that they hope would better the climate and culture there.

There were also discussions of a new superintendent.

Shannon Durham has a daughter currently at Easthampton High School.

Durham has been following the controversy haunting the town after many parents complained about racist claims at the high school.

That included a few students wearing confederate flags to school.

“I think it’s going to be an ongoing project from now until the end of time. Not going to be fixed in a year or handbook-- has to be climate cultural change.”

The changes to the student handbook Durham is referring to is something the Attorney General Maura Healey required the district to do so it would better cover issues, such as dress code and cyberbullying.

Superintendent Nancy Follansbee also put together an action plan over the summer.

Parents said it’s a move in the right direction, but more needs to be done, especially from the administrators.

There were also discussions tonight about a new superintendent, since Follansbee will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Parents said they just want transparency moving forward.

School administrators said that they revised the handbook after speaking with numerous community members and are still open to more discussions.

