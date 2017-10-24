South Hadley select board votes to extend golf course contract

The future of the Ledges golf course was up for discussion in South Hadley tonight.

The town's select board voted 5-0 to extend the golf course contract for another year.

Town administrator Michael Sullivan said that in the past fifteen years, the golf course has been running an annual deficit of some 600-thousand dollars.

That deficit is weighing on many minds.

"My experience here in South Hadley is when we have these type of community discussions, people come to a reasonable solution,” said Mike Sullivan.

Lawn signs have sprung up in town opposing a possible closure, stating "Save Ledges."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.