Heavy rain out but clouds & showers linger

The heavy rain has moved out but there is still lots of standing water and a few showers will still move through this morning as a slow moving cold front continues to make it's way through New England. The focal point for the heavy rain today will be across eastern New England. Our humidity will drop a bit, but we remain mild with highs in the upper 60s.

An upper level low will move overhead Thursday, allowing for much cooler air. A front remains stalled along the coast and a weak area of low pressure moving along the front should kick showers back west. Umbrella weather will stick around for another day, but drier air arrives with high pressure by Friday.

Friday and Saturday are looking nice with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures in the 60s. Our next storm system will again cut across the country and bring us a round of wind and rain sometime late Sunday into Monday. Dry, seasonable cool weather should return by Halloween.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.