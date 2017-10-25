Heavy rain comes to an end, storm damage lingers

The heavy rain and wind has moved out of the area, but some roadways and spots in western Mass are still dealing with the remnants of this storm.

The Wilbraham Police Department has confirmed with Western Mass News that Maynard Road is currently closed due to flooding in the area of 8 Maynard Road. Police said the Department of Public Works is in route to assist in getting the roadway back to normal, but there is no timetable on when that will happen.

Things are clear now in Agawam after a busy night of flooding and reports of trees down on both North and Pine streets. Agawam police told Western Mass News that the majority of their flooding problems came from storm drains getting backed up.

In Springfield, there have been multiple reports of streets dealing with flooding. Both Tapley Street and Sumner Avenue had reports of flooding and at one point on Tapley, 3 cars actually got stuck in the water. The biggest flooding problem Springfield police said they were dealing with was actually at Forest Park, in the duck pond.

In Easthampton, power lines came down on East Street by Ferry Street, but as of now there are no reports of power outages in the area.

Also in Palmer, South Main Street was next to impassable earlier this morning but has since opened up, according to police.

Eversource said that they are dealing with less than 10 power outages, currently, but that they are monitoring for more as the morning goes on.

National Grid is reporting 25 power outages as well.

At one point, over 800 customers were without power across western Mass.

