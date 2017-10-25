8 residents displaced after kitchen fire in Springfield

There are eight people without a home in Springfield following a kitchen fire early this morning.

The Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that the fire was reported around 2:51 Wednesday morning at 64 Euclid Avenue.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that when fire crews arrived, they quickly extinguished the second floor kitchen fire.

Leger added that the cause of the fire was the stove and that the home suffered $30,000 in damages.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the victims of this fire.

