Lizard seized after attempted sale to undercover cop in Holyoke - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Lizard seized after attempted sale to undercover cop in Holyoke

Image Courtesy: MA State Environmental Police Image Courtesy: MA State Environmental Police
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Massachusetts Environmental Police made an arrest this week after they said someone sold a 3-foot long lizard to an undercover cop in Holyoke.

A post on their Facebook page states the undercover cop and the unidentified suspect met through a Facebook page where a Nile Monitor Lizard was posted for sale.

The two met up at the Holyoke Mall on Tuesday, and that’s when the officer recovered the 3-foot long lizard and charged the suspect with possession of wildlife without a permit.

Environmental police noted the Nile Monitor is indigenous to Africa, but can be found in parts of the U.S.

The Nile Monitor can reach up to 7-feet in length, and you have to have a permit to legally own one here in Massachusetts, according to Environmental Police.

