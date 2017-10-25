Lizard seized after attempted sale to undercover cop in Holyoke

Massachusetts Environmental Police made an arrest this week after they said someone sold a 3-foot long lizard to an undercover cop in Holyoke.
A post on their Facebook page states the undercover cop and the unidentified suspect met through a Facebook page where a Nile Monitor Lizard was posted for sale.
The two met up at the Holyoke Mall on Tuesday, and that’s when the officer recovered the 3-foot long lizard and charged the suspect with possession of wildlife without a permit.
Environmental police noted the Nile Monitor is indigenous to Africa, but can be found in parts of the U.S.
The Nile Monitor can reach up to 7-feet in length, and you have to have a permit to legally own one here in Massachusetts, according to Environmental Police.
