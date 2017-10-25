Holyoke police investigate shooting on Dwight Street

The Holyoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on 598 Dwight Street just before 3 this afternoon.

Sgt. Kevin Thomas confirmed with Western Mass News that serious injuries could be involved.

Holyoke Police have referred this case over to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Our crew on-scene said there was a medical examiner present.

The area was closed off while crews investigated, but the area has since reopened.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.