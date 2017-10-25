Investigation underway following apparent murder-suicide in Holyoke

A 78-year-old man shot and killed an elderly female before killing himself this morning in Holyoke, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

Holyoke police got word of the apparent murder-suicide after someone called 911 and reported a disturbance at an apartment building on 589 Dwight Street around 10:45 this morning, according to Jim Leydon, spokesman for the Hampden D.A.'s office.

When Holyoke police arrived to the scene, they discovered the unidentified elderly woman suffered gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 11:22 a.m.

A witness told police they saw that a man left the scene and went up to the fifth floor of the apartment building.

Officers searched that floor and discovered the man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, said Leydon.

The area was closed off while crews investigated, but the area has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department, State Police, and the Hampden D.A.'s Office.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update with more information once it becomes available.

