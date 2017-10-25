Skimming device located at an ATM in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Skimming device located at an ATM in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a suspect connected to a skimming device incident at an ATM in Springfield.

Detectives located a skimming device at an ATM at 1030 Wilbraham Road (Greater Springfield Union) on Sunday morning.

While the device has been removed, those that used the ATM between 8:25am and 10:30am will be contacted by their bank.

Police are searching for the suspect photographed with a Yankees hat, who was seen entering a black Jeep Cherokee in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot.

Anyone with any information is asked to send a private message on Facebook or contact the Detective working this case, 413-735-1527 or 413-787-6355.

You can also anonymously text a tip. Text CRIMES (274637) then type SOLVE in your message.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

