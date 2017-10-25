Magnetic Eyelashes: The latest beauty trend hitting the shelves

A new eyelash trend may be good news for people with allergies.

You may or may not have heard of magnetic eyelashes, but they're turning heads and catching peoples eyes.

"They work by magnets on two sets of lashes, one on top and one on the bottom. You have to sandwich them in between your eyelashes and you catch the magnets and you have to catch them exactly correct between your own lashes," said Professional Makeup Artist, Karrie Welch.

The new technique promises no mess, no irritation, no damage, and no glue which could be good news, especially for people with latex allergies.

Karrie Welch told Western Mass News the original pairs that came out last year were priced close to $100.

Cheaper brands kept coming out more and more people came out with different styles they really cover a wide price range of types and styles," Welch added.

Karrie said she recommends for people to look for ones with human, or animal hair because it'll look more natural. Also it's important to remember that practice makes perfect when it comes to trying them on.

"Give yourself a break, give yourself a chance to two or three times to figure out how it works for you. And I think every lash style and brand is going to be a little different to you," Welch explained.

Karrie also said that depending on the look you're going for, the magnetic lashes aren't customizable.

Clients have told her that cheaper pairs lose their magnets over time.

Although those lashes may not need glue, they do require a little bit of maintenance.

Karrie recommends using alcohol on the magnets after every use to not spread bacteria.

