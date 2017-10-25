Grant funding available for historic buildings damaged in Springfield's tornado

Historic buildings damaged by the 2011 tornado may soon be restored to their original glory. The city of Springfield is offering funding for some landmarks that have gone unrepaired.

This marks the third time the city has released funding to preserve historic properties damaged in the tornado.

“Historic buildings are a key component of springfield being the city of homes,” said Tina Quagliato, Director of Disaster Recovery & Compliance. After the tornado ripped through the heart of Springfield, many buildings apart of the city’s rich history were damaged. The city is offering up to $175,000 in grant funding to owners of historic buildings.

"The city continues to be committed to complete tornado recovery and this is another opportunity for property owners of historic buildings to receive funding for outstanding unmet repair needs from the tornado,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Proposals are due no later than November 3rd at 2 o’clock.

For eligibility information visit: https://www.springfield-ma.gov/planning/index.php?id=cdbg-dr

