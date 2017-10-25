High school students speak out at State House on tobacco laws

High school students from Springfield traveled out to the State House today to tell lawmakers why they think the legal age for purchasing tobacco should be like the drinking age, 21 years old.

Tobacco 21 Legislation has been implemented on the local level in cities and towns across the state.

These kids want to see it as a statewide law. Something that legislators have tried for unsuccessfully for three years.

These teens are a part of the Mason Square Health Task Force and they are trying to promote healthy lifestyles in their community.

For these kids, not only did they get to travel to the State House, a place they had never been, they got to have their voices heard.

“It was a good experience for us to get in front of everybody and explain to them how we feel. And it’s good for us as youth to have this chance to advocate,” said Abigail Martinez.

They say that they think it’ll keep younger kids from getting their hands on tobacco and getting hooked young. Supporters of the bill are optimistic.

“We hope to have it be reported out of committee favorably in the public health committee. That hasn't happened, but those conversations are taking place. There's a lot of bills that are vying for priority,” said Paul McMurtry.

Opponents of Tobacco 21 raising the age for tobacco sales would possibly decrease the tax revenue that comes from tobacco sales.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.