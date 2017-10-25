Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad helps Northampton family from Puerto Rico

This week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad expanded their surprises by helping some new neighbors in Northampton and in Puerto Rico.

We first told you about the Catinchi family last week, who endured Hurricane Maria, only to find everything around them destroyed.

Teresita, accompanied by her son Frank, daughter Franco, son in law Daniel, and nine-month-old granddaughter McKenzie. left her life in Puerto Rico behind and is now staying in Northampton with her sister.

“For us it's been very horrible, very hard having to leave her behind and us come over here. My granddaughter hasn't been able to leave Puerto Rico with her mother.”

Many are struggling in Puerto Rico and the effects of Hurricane Maria are still being felt by those who left everything to come here.

So the Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad packed our carriage with items to send to the island and give the Catinchi family, who now call Northampton home.

Knowing the Catinchi's had only one suitcase full of clothing for tropical weather, they gave them 500-dollars to Target for winter clothing, along with a jacket for baby McKenzie.

“Everything in Puerto Rico is light--- t-shirts, no jackets or coats, but now we can buy what we need, like coats.”

But the Surprise Squad wasn't done there. They stocked up essentials for Teresita's family still struggling in Puerto Rico.

“Thank god and thanks to you, because the things that will be sent is because of you and all that you've done. And the things for the baby. I wasn't expecting this.”

