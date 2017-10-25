Southwick banquet hall changes event offerings to comply with safety regulations

A banquet hall in Southwick is under fire for not complying with sprinkler safety requirements.

When The Station night club caught on fire in West Warwick Rhode Island back in 2003, there wasn't a sprinkler system, so when a fire erupted after pyrotechnics ignited, people tried to escape but many weren't able to get out.

That fire killed 100 people. More than 200 were hurt. Since then, any night club in the state of Massachusetts has to have a working sprinkler system.

So when The Cove banquet hall in Southwick started having bands and alcohol under their entertainment license, the fire department said, no way.

“Those particulars trip a different fire code when it comes to night club safety. Especially when it comes to The Station nightclub in Rhode Island,” said Southwick Fire Chief Anderson.

The Cove complied and hired a licensed crowd manager, but when it came time for part two, a sprinkler system installation, that is when the communication became tricky between the fire department and the business.

“When it comes to nightclubs, we are talking about loud music, liquor sales, and one of the more particular things is we don’t know how many people are coming.”

With events like weddings and parties held in a banquet hall, they know how many people will be there, but nightclubs don’t have that same head count. The city took the matter up with the Cove.

The Cove will meet with the select board on Monday and they are expected to give up their entertainment license.

This way they will stay a function hall exclusively.

There is only one more live music event scheduled and it’s this weekend, but the fire department and Cove staff worked together to make sure that the event complies with the law.

Extra crowd managers, as well as a strict capacity limit will be enforced this weekend.