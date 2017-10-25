UMass students warn of scammer claiming to be from Eversource

Students at UMass Amherst said that someone has been walking around the off-campus housing claiming they are with Eversource.

Students told Western Mass News that this person has been going up to houses saying he is from Eversource and that they owe him money.

Students have been sending messages through social media to warn others that this is not legit.

Western Mass News reached out to Eversource who said scam artists are threatening customers in person, over the phone, and online.

They advise customers to be vigilant and protect your personal information.

Eversource said that they never ask for instant payment in person or over the phone.

Amherst police told Western Mass News that these kinds of scams have been reported in town and they are investigating a number of those reports.

