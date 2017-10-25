Counting Halloween calories?

It's estimated that trick-or-treaters will consume between 3500 and 7000 calories from Halloween candy this year.

With the rate of childhood obesity on the rise nationwide, critics are calling for moratorium on candy consumption, but one local pediatric nutritionist says not so fast!

For a child or the parent of a child with concerns about weight, Halloween can be tricky with all those treats.

“If you say to them, well no, you can't have your favorite candy, the message underlying there might be, well why? What did I do wrong that I don't get my favorite candy?” said Pediatric Nutritionist Nancy Anderson.

It's hard not to add up all those Halloween calories. Those trial or fun size Milky Ways, 80 calories, Nerds, 50, Reece's, 110, Snickers, 80.

But Baystate Medical Center Pediatric Nutritionist Nancy Anderson told Western Mass News that Halloween is not the time to count calories.

“The idea that we would restrict our children from their favorites because some candies may have more calories or fat than others, in my opinion is somewhat ridiculous and unfair to children.”

Anderson said portioned appropriately, and perhaps once a day, for a week or two, after Halloween, candy can go next to the fruit with yogurt dip.

“We call candy sometimes foods. There's everyday foods, which include fruits and vegetables, healthy meals that are part of a balanced diet, but all foods fit, including some of their favorite candies in portions every day that are small enough to fit as part of a healthy snack.”

Parents, she said are the food gatekeepers. Bribing, coercing or punishing. Eat that clementine before you eat that Snickers will backfire and send the wrong message.

“They get their favorite candy, because in the grand scheme of things that favorite higher calorie, higher fat candy for a week a year isn't really the problem. It’s the daily life. What comes in the home daily, what are the snacks daily? What is the approach to eating daily? That's the bigger picture.”

