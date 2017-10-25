200k donation from Big Y to Red Cross for hurricane relief victims

It's been over a month now since hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria ravaged Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Island, ¦and ever since the first of September, Big Y supermarkets wondered how they could make a difference.

And as the Red Cross put it, millions are still in need of not a hand out, but a hand up.

“It's kind of the hand up as opposed to the hand out mentality, but we do the hand out as well, which is important, you know? Having shelter, having clothing, having food. It's all important,” said Brad Campbell.

They're not asking for food off of your table or even clothes off of your back. What the Red Cross said hurricane relief victims truly need is money and that's where Big Y stepped in.

“Transporting food is a problem. Everybody thinks, oh they need food, oh they need food, but getting it there is almost impossible. So these people do what they want with the cash, including buy food, down there where it's available.”

Cash that is available thanks to the Big Y eight-week fundraiser.

“We raised 200,000 dollars this time around.”

“The monies end up going to Washington, they buy the products, we send the people. Our volunteers are on the ground in California, they're still on the ground in Houston, in Florida, and obviously still on the ground in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.”

People who may be able to get the victims of these disasters back on their feet.

“There's a lot of harm and damage done to the human spirit, and I think our people are trained in such a way that they can help alleviate some of that pain and suffering.”

