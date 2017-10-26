A rainy and cool Thursday

It will be cloudy, cool and damp today with periods of mainly light rain and showers so make sure you have the umbrella and jacket ready to go.

A trough and upper level low will move over the Northeast today, bringing in cooler air. Our temperatures will stay in the 50s under a cloudy sky and with a chilly northwest breeze increasing this afternoon. At the surface, low pressure will move northward along a stalled front, pushing rain back west today. Showers will gradually taper off tonight as skies clear through later tonight. Rain totals around 1/2" are likely.

High pressure builds back in for tomorrow with sunshine returning! It will be breezy and cool but seasonable with highs in the lower 60's. Our dry, refreshing air mass sticks around to start the weekend as temperatures tumble by Saturday morning with readings down into the 30s, but we warm quickly and return to the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon.

Another powerful storm system will be on the way for Sunday into Monday. We may once again be looking at another strong wind, heavy rain event here in western Mass that may warrant advisories or watches. Rain and wind end Monday and quiet, cooler weather moves in for Halloween.

