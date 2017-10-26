Sunshine returning, but another big rain/wind threat looms

Staying breezy and gradually drying out this evening as low pressure exits and high pressure builds in. Any evening showers will end and skies will clear overnight. Temperatures get quite chilly with lows falling into the middle and upper 30s across the valley.

We keep a breeze for the morning, so expect a cold start. A lot of sunshine on tap for Friday with a few clouds here and there and temperatures end up near 60 by the afternoon. With clear skies for Friday night, temps may fall into the lower 30s for some and patchy frost is looking possible for many.

This weekend will be focused on an incoming storm system that will bring potential flash flooding and strong winds back to western Mass. The storm arrives Sunday, so the start of our weekend is actually looking very nice with sun and clouds Saturday and mild temps in the middle to upper 60s. We will feel winds out of the south increase through the afternoon, which will bring highs to near 70 in the valley.

Flood/Wind Threat:

Strong low pressure to our west and high pressure off the East Coast will bring a gusty south wind to New England Sunday. An approaching front will pull in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and will start bringing showers in during the morning. Rain becomes steadier and heavier Sunday afternoon and night and may lead to widespread flooding. Rain amounts of 2-4 inches are looking possible for our area.

Low pressure will ride along this front and rapidly strengthen as it moves over New England, bringing some intense wind to the coast and enhancing rainfall farther west. Wind gusts look most intense along the coast, but for western Mass, gusts may get into the 30-50mph range-which could result in spotty power outages and downed tree limbs/trees.

This potent storm system will lift north into Canada Monday and rain will end for western Mass in the morning. We stay brisk and turn cooler with temps falling back to the 50s during the day. Halloween is looking dry with highs in the 50s, then temps falling quickly into the low 40s during Trick or Treating time. Our next rain chance looks to arrive by Thursday.

