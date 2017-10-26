Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old Springfield boy back in court

The suspect involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year old boy last month in Springfield is due back in court.

The family of Nathaniel Acevedo continues to seek justice as 35-year old Joshua Cutler is scheduled to be back in court.

Acevedo's family members gathered Saturday at the second annual 'Stop The Violence' walk to honor the victims of tragic accidents and violence.

Police said Nathaniel and another boy were crossing Breckwood Boulevard when they were hit by a car.

Police believe the car involved in the accident, a black Infiniti, was driven by 35-year old Joshua Cutler.

This isn't the first time Cutler has been in trouble with the law.

In March, Cutler was arrested for possession of heroin and released on his own recognizance.

He was also involved in a domestic violence dispute with a former girlfriend, and was also arrested for street racing.

Nathaniel's grandmother is now asking the city to reduce the speed limit, and install speed bumps on Breckwood Boulevard to slow down traffic in order to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

Neighbors told Western Mass News that drivers constantly speed, and with the Balliet Middle School just up the road, children's safety should be the top priority.

A petition asking for these changes has nearly 1,500 signatures.

Another hearing is scheduled for Cutler on Thursday before his upcoming trial starts December 22.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.