Ray Hershel to receive Valley Press Club's Lifetime Achievement Award

An event will be held next week to honor a member of the Western Mass News family and his body of journalistic work.

On Thursday, November 2, the Valley Press Club will be honoring Ray, whom they call "one of the deans of Western Massachusetts journalists," with their Lifetime Achievement award.

The Press Club noted that the award is given periodically to "a career journalist or communication professional in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the whole media industry and to the residents of Western Massachusetts"

Ray joins others including Durham Caldwell, Jack O'Neill, and Barbara Bernard in receiving the award.

The event will take place at the Carriage House at Storrowton on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition and tickets are $40.

