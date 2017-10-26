UMass issues warning after student diagnosed with "serious illness"

Officials from UMass Amherst have issued a warning about a student who was diagnosed with a meningococcal illness.

Dr. George Corey, the Executive Director of Health Services at UMass Amherst issued the alert Wednesday night.

He said the student is battling a serious illness caused by the bacteria Neisseria Meningitidis.

Dr. Corey noted in the press release sent to Western Mass News that those who have come in close contact with the student are the ones who are at the highest risk of becoming ill.

This germ can sometimes cause meningitis (infection of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord) or sepsis (an infection of the blood), which can be fatal if not treated. This bacteria can be contagious, but it is typically transmitted through close personal contact such as coughing, sharing drinks and kissing.

They’re asking students to take the necessary steps in order to prevent other illnesses as well.

Don't swap spit, avoid sharing food, drinks and personal items that contact saliva. Wash hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve. Don't touch your eyes, nose, or mouth germs spread easily this way. If you are sick, have fever, or other concerns, University Health Services is here to help you.

