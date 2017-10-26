Portion of Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield closed due to crash

A crash has closed a portion of a busy Springfield roadway.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to that two-car crash near 1320 Roosevelt Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Roosevelt Avenue, between Roosevelt Terrace and Gaucher Street, is currently closed.

Motorists should expect delays through the area or seek alternate routes if possible.

