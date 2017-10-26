Portion of Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield closed due to crash - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Portion of Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield closed due to crash

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A crash has closed a portion of a busy Springfield roadway.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to that two-car crash near 1320 Roosevelt Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Roosevelt Avenue, between Roosevelt Terrace and Gaucher Street, is currently closed.

Motorists should expect delays through the area or seek alternate routes if possible.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

