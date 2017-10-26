Kittens found on side of a bridge in Ware recovering at Dakin

We have an update to an unsettling story we brought to you Thursday about two kittens that were found soaking wet on the side of a bridge in Ware.

Members of Ware Animal control said the pair of kittens believed to have been dumped at the West Main Street bridge are now being cared for at Dakin Human Society.

Once the kittens have made a full recovery they will be placed up for adoption.

Ware Animal Control officers received a tip that a black pickup truck was seen parked no the side of the bridge and someone from that truck threw a black trash bag into the water.

The witness assumed the black bag was trash but they saw the post on Facebook and reached out to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ware Animal Control at 413-967-3571.

