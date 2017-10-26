Kittens found soaking wet on side of a bridge in Ware

Members of the Ware Animal Control are taking care of two kittens that were found soaking wet on the side of a bridge Thursday.

A post on their Facebook page said they believe kittens may have been dumped at the bridge on West Main Street.

"We have a horrible suspicion that the kittens were dumped, or worse, thrown into the river."

They said the pair of kittens are expected to survive and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

