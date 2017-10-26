Springfield's mayor names new fire commissioner

Springfield will soon have a new fire commissioner.

At a press conference Thursday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that B.J. Calvi has been tapped to lead the city's fire department.

Calvi, a Springfield resident, currently serves as deputy chief of the Agawam Fire Department.

Sarno announced earlier this year that he would not renew the contract of current fire commissioner Joseph Conant, who was sworn-in in 2013.

Conant's current contract expires on January 23, 2018.

