WATCH: MA State Troopers rescue bunny lost on Boston bridge

How many Massachusetts State Troopers does it take to rescue a bunny on the loose?

According to a video posted on Instagram, two State Troopers will do the trick.

The video that’s been viewed over 12,000 times captured the moment between Trooper Foglietta and Trooper Alejandro Wednesday night.

The two are seen on camera going back and forth trying to capture the bunny that somehow ended up on the Zakim Bridge in Boston.

State police said they received several 911 calls regarding the lost rabbit.

They ultimately captured the bunny, wrapped it up in a nice blanket, and released it back into a nearby park.

