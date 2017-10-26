Officials shut down Northampton business

Local and state officials have shut down a Northampton business.

Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge said that the department conducted an investigation over the last several weeks into Asian Foot Spa on Locust Street.

"The investigation revealed that the spa was advertising on-line and servicing a large volume of male customers. Surveillance also determined that employees of the spa were living on the premises in a non-residential unit." Cartledge added.

Around noon Thursday, members of Northampton Police, the Northwestern D.A.'s anti-crime task force, Northampton Fire, Northampton Board of Health, and the Mass. Department of Professional Licensure conducted an administrative inspection of the spa and there was reportedly evidence of people living on-site.

The Northampton Board of Health has condemned the business until further notice and the state's Department of Professional Licensure issued a stop work order.

The business is "facing fines in excess of $10,000 as a result of unlicensed employees and failing to have workers compensation insurance," Cartledge explained.

Northampton Police's civilian advocates from the Center for Women and Communities in Amherst are assisting the workers.

Cartledge noted that the department "remains committed to identifying and preventing human trafficking in any form" and that investigators will "continue our strategy of aggressively targeting these businesses, holding owners and customers accountable, and providing resources to women who are being trafficked."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.