Peewee football player kicked off team for racial slur

A peewee football game this past weekend between Ludlow and Amherst abruptly ended during halftime.

The reason? A mother of one of the players said that her son was called a racial slur loud enough for referees, players, and coaches to hear it.

The player who called Stacia London's child the N-word has been suspended following the incident this past weekend.

Today on the phone, London told us how much her son loves the sport and how hurtful it was, as a mother, that this hateful word was directed at her child.

Video shows one of the touchdowns scored by Amherst Hurricane peewee player Kordell in their game last Sunday against the Ludlow Lions.

It was taken before the beginning of the third quarter, which was when London, Kordell's mother, said she was walking towards the field as her son's teammates ran up to her:

"They said it to Kordell, they said it to Kordell, and I said oh my gosh!" London explained.

It being the N-word.

"The way the child said it, he was mad. It intensifies the word even more, in my opinion," London said.

The game was quickly called off after the racial slur was heard by coaches, refs, and and other players.

"Kordell was just mad that he couldn't play," London noted.

Meantime, London said that after the shock wore off, she was heartbroken for her child.

"I just always pray and hope they don't have to encounter anything like that. To realize that Kordell already has at such a young age made me really sad," London added.

London said that she thinks the board of directors that oversees Ludlow's football team has handled the situation well by not sweeping it under rug.

In an email to Amherst coaches obtained by Western Mass News, the Ludlow board stated: "LYF has taken action to remove the player responsible for the inappropriate comments from his team and our association all together, he will not be allowed to attend our banquet or return to play next season."

As for what London would like to see happen next, "I think maybe the child and the parents should write a note or a letter to Kordell or our family just explaining that they understand the severity of it and taking accountability of it and how deeply sorry they are if they are."

We reached out to several members associated with the Ludlow team for an additional comment on Sunday's incident, but they have yet not gotten back to us.

