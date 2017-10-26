Gov. Baker reacts to opioid crisis being declared public health emergency

President Donald Trump has declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.

New resources and relaxing regulations are aimed at combating the wave of senseless deaths.

The epidemic has spiraled throughout the United States.

The good news is Massachusetts has experienced a decline in opioid drug abuse for the first time in fifteen years.

However, the issue continues to mount throughout the Commonwealth.

The worst drug crisis in American history has become a focus on Capitol Hill.

"Effective today, my administration is declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency under federal law," the president explained

The designation of a public health emergency will give patients more options for treatment and could funnel funding into treatment and prevention programming.

"The U.S. contains five percent of the world's population, we consume 80 percent of the world's opioids," said Gov. Charlie Baker.

Baker sits on a national commission to combat drug and opioid issues.

"My hope is that by having the feds declare an emergency, they can bring this sort of heft - both financially and in terms of resources - to this crisis that only the federal government can bring," Baker added.

The president did not call the crisis a state of national emergency, which would have made more federal funding accessible.

That label could increase the urgency in issuing grants.

However, President Trump contends that funding would be released quickly.

"I'm directing all executive agencies to use every appropriate authority to fight the opioid crisis," the president noted.



The designation will free up funding from the Department of Health and Human Services. This would also allow states flexibility in how they use funds earmarked for treatment and prevention programming.

"Working together, we will defeat this opioid epidemic. It will be defeated," President Trump said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke out shortly after today's announcement. She commended the declaration, but wants to see action for Massachusetts families.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.