Springfield opens new South End Community Center

More than six years after a tornado heavily damaged its old building, the city of Springfield celebrated the opening of its new South End Community Center.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and a host of officials were among those at this morning's ribbon cutting.

The community center is now located on Marble Street.

Leaders said Thursday that it will serve a large role moving forward and they hope it builds off the legacy of its former location.

"The old one might not have been a Taj Mahal, but when you walked through those doors, you show it respect. We took care of a lot of kids. A lot of families to this day say, if we didn't have you there, we didn't know what was going to happen to our kids," Sarno explained.

The community center's previous building was located within the state armory building on Howard Street.

That property was later purchased by MGM Springfield and will be part of its nearly $1 billion casino resort.

