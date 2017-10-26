Analysts fearing wine shortage due to Mother Nature

Wine lovers may want to stock up on their favorite labels.

Extreme weather in Europe, combined with wildfires in California, have analysts fearing wine shortages and higher prices.

The bottom line is: less grapes on the vines, less wine to fill bottles, less bottles on the shelves.

However, one of the biggest wine retail outlets in western Massachusetts said that the news isn't all bad.

This past spring, vineyards in Spain, Italy, and France - which produce more than half the world's wines - were hit by heavy hailstorms and harsh frosts.

In the summer, there were devastating droughts.

The European Commission said that this year's harvest is the worst since 1982 - a whopping a 14 percent less than 2016.

The wildfires in California are not helping to make up the shortage, but there is good news from Napa.

"The current vintage, they had about 85 to 90 percent already in the barn as it were, so that's not going to affect prices short term," said Michael Brunelle with Table and Vine.

Brunelle told Western Mass News where you will feel the pinch.

"You're talking more about the high end wines. The fires occurred in more specific regions within Napa Valley and Sonoma, the Atlas Peak area, Mt. Veeter, so you're talking more high end wines," Brunelle added.

Prices, Brunelle said, should remain steady at least for a while, from the larger, mass produced California labels not affected by the wildfires.

"From what we see and what we sell in the store, a lot of the wines aren't coming from the impacted areas, so the wines that people know and trust every day, Mark West, Kendall Jackson, things like that those wineries aren't affected, so the prices won't be affected either," Brunelle explained.

Despite the headlines, Brunelle said that there are actually really good wine deals right now if you know where to look.

"The way that most of the Chateau and Bordeaux work is they release vintages two to three years after the harvest has occurred, so we're actually in a really good position here at Table and Vine, where we were able to buy those vintages a couple of years ago against a very weak Euro to the dollar, so our prices have actually come down," Brunelle noted.

Brunelle told us to remember that what's harvested now won't be available for another two to three years, so prices, he said, should be fairly stable short-term.

The best deals now? Brunelle said 2014 and 2015 Bordeauxs, down dramatically with good finds at about $10 to $15 a bottle.

