Some towns still picking up six year after Tropical Storm Irene

Images from recent major storms are bringing back memories for people who lived in Franklin and Berkshire counties back in 2011.

The region suffered extensive damage from Tropical Storm Irene and today, some towns are still picking up the pieces.

By the time it hit western Massachusetts, Hurricane Irene was a powerful tropical storm.

As residents of Houston, Miami, and Puerto Rico pick up the pieces of this year's mighty hurricane season, Franklin and Berkshire Counties are far too familiar with images like these ones.

"The whole house had to be re-done, everything taken out...floors, everything, the walls," said Harold Roberts of Charlemont.

Roberts told Western Mass News that he was out of his home, which doubles as his business, Indian Plaza Powwow Grounds, for several months following Irene.

"If it weren't for friends that I could stay at their house, I had nowhere to live," Roberts added.

However, with time, Roberts was back inside his home.

"It's just my love of the land here. I brought it back. Within a year and a half, I had grass growing and everything," Roberts noted.

Mike Sisum of Hawley remembers his son standing in the ditch that was once their road.

"Within two hours or so, it went from just coming down the ditch to being the middle of the road," Sisum noted.

Water was flowing down this Hawley road enough that the Sisum family was stuck on the mountain for days.

Then there's the town of Savoy, which is still reeling from Irene.

Black Brook Road in Savoy was damaged so badly by Irene that it was closed until June of this year.

Residents had to re-route their oil delivery trucks and emergency service vehicles had a much longer route.

"It was about a 45-minute delay for them round-trip to get anywhere," said Dan Labonte, Savoy's road superintendent.

In Western Mass News SkyDrone video, you can see the beams holding up the brand new road.

Labonte told us the hefty cost of the renovation project: $6 million. That's not easy for a town so small.

To give you an idea of just how tiny, Savoy has a population of roughly 692 people spanning across 35 square miles. Northampton is the same size, but has 28,000 more residents

"We applied for FEMA money," Labonte explained.

The town still hasn't been fully reimbursed for the funds.

"We're still waiting on some returns to come in because of all the hurricanes that hit down south this past year happened. At the same time, we're putting our applications in for reimbursement," Labonte noted.

So the DPW has a word of advice for any community dealing with hurricane damage and repairs.

"Patience. You're gonna need a lot of it to put everything back. Takes a long time and a lot of work," Labonte said.

