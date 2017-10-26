2 Springfield officers released from hospital following Thursday - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

2 Springfield officers released from hospital following Thursday night pursuit

Two Springfield police officers have been released from the hospital after their cruiser was hit head-on during a pursuit Thursday night.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for the Springfield Police Department said 20-year-old Robert Hernandez failed to stop for police and struck their cruiser head-on near Colton and Union Street around 5:44 p.m.

Walsh said Hernandez tried to flee the scene on-foot, and was resisting arrest.

Hernandez faces the following charges:

  • Unregistered motor vehicle
  • Uninsured motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop for police
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license 
  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • Two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon 
  • Resisting arrest

