2 Springfield officers released from hospital following Thursday night pursuit

Two Springfield police officers have been released from the hospital after their cruiser was hit head-on during a pursuit Thursday night.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for the Springfield Police Department said 20-year-old Robert Hernandez failed to stop for police and struck their cruiser head-on near Colton and Union Street around 5:44 p.m.
Walsh said Hernandez tried to flee the scene on-foot, and was resisting arrest.
Hernandez faces the following charges:
