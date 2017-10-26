Two Springfield police officers transported to hospital following pursuit

Two Springfield police officers were taking to the hospital following a short pursuit that started on State Street around 6pm.
The chase ended on Colton Street and the driver being pursued crashed into a police cruiser.
The officers are expected to be okay.
The driver was arrested and was reported to be wanted on warrants.
