Two Springfield police officers transported to hospital following pursuit

Two Springfield police officers were taking to the hospital following a short pursuit that started on State Street around 6pm.

The chase ended on Colton Street and the driver being pursued crashed into a police cruiser.

The officers are expected to be okay.

The driver was arrested and was reported to be wanted on warrants.

