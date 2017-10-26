DEA issues warning after fentanyl stickers found across the border

A new warning in the fight against opioids. 'Fentanyl stickers' have been seen just over the border.

Fentanyl is a substance fifty times more potent than morphine. Even touching it or simply breathing it in could kill you.

It's used to help relieve severe ongoing pain. Fentanyl is prescribed for patients who have cancer or are in hospice, but over the last several years, police departments across the country have been finding the powdery substance laced with heroin, which is an extremely deadly combo.

Over the last few months, Canadian police have found stickers laced with fentanyl.

They look like the kinds of stickers children would use in an arts and crafts project, but paramedics have found that they actually contain deadly doses of fentanyl.

The Springfield Police Department hasn't seen them here, and the Drug Enforcement Agency confirms fentanyl stickers have not been found anywhere nationwide.

But because they were found just over the US border, they're prepared for anything, telling Western Mass News:

"It is a priority for the DEA to make sure people are educated. This is a problem, particularly in New England, because we don't always know what we're walking into in the middle of a drug takedown, so we have to be even more careful."

The DEA is taking action to combat fentanyl,

Producing roll call videos, organizing national media events, and providing police departments with information on fentanyl and how they can protect themselves when going into a raid.

A DEA spokesperson told Western Mass News:

"Parents need to be having really frank discussions with their children early on, even at 8, 9, or 10 years old. They need to educate them about what these drugs are and what they do to the brain."

Sandra Castillo of Chicopee tells her three children that she'll do whatever it takes to keep them safe, even if that means keeping them at home.

"We're in a season, in a time, and moment where these things are being handed out and you just don't know."

The good news is that fentanyl stickers have not made their way here to the US and the DEA hopes it stays that way.

They encourage anyone with any prescription drugs to dispose of them properly at a prescription drug takeback day.

The next one is happening this Saturday in Springfield.

