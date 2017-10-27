A powerful storm on the way for Sunday and Monday

A nice, quiet end to the week with temperatures near normal for late October. Tonight, we stay clear and get cold with lows falling into the middle 30s with a few dipping into the low 30s with patchy frost. High pressure will keep us sunny Saturday morning and dry throughout the day, but as it moves eastward, we will turn warmer. Highs should reach upper 60s for the valley with more clouds in the afternoon along with an increasing south wind.

We will begin to feel some impacts from a powerful storm system starting late Saturday with skies becoming cloudy ahead of an approaching cold front. Wind out of the south will increase and stay around 10-15mph Saturday evening with gusts to 30mph overnight. Showers are possible after midnight.

A major storm system moving into New England Sunday and Monday will bring a few threats to western Mass, including a flash flood potential, a strong to damaging wind potential and a low severe thunderstorm risk.

Rain will get going early Sunday morning with a spot thunderstorm possible. The steadiest and heaviest rain will fall Sunday evening through dawn Monday morning with 1-3 inches expected (isolated higher amounts). This rain on top of our last big rain event will create a chance for moderate street flooding as well as creek & stream flooding and minor river flooding.

Wind will also play a big role with this storm system. Southeast wind will gust to 30mph at times Saturday night through Sunday morning. Wind gusts may reach 40 to 50mph at times Sunday afternoon and night from the southwest as low pressure strengthens to our south. Wind should lighten a bit as this low passes overhead overnight, then Monday morning winds shift west and increase, with gusts to 50mph possible. Winds remain strong Monday, but will gradually become lighter throughout the day. With a very saturated ground and strong winds, scattered power outages are possible.

Low pressure departs to our north on Monday, allowing for an early end in rain and a gradual decrease in wind. Colder air moves in Monday with temps hitting a high in the 50s early, then falling into the 40s by the afternoon. Temps dip into the 30s Monday night. High pressure will bring a lighter breeze Tuesday and sunshine, but we stay cool with highs in the mid-50s. It will be chilly for trick or treaters in the evening, then most will fall to the 20s overnight. We remain cool and dry Wednesday, followed by a return shower chance Thursday and Friday.

