Sunshine returns, storm arrives late weekend

The rain is gone and the sun is back today! We have a nice late October day on the way. It's a chilly start but with lots of sunshine temperatures will reach into the lower 60's in the valley and 50's in the hills. With clear skies tonight, temps will dip into the lower 30s for some and patchy frost is looking possible for many.

This weekend will be focused on an incoming storm system that will bring potential flash flooding and strong winds back to western Mass. The storm arrives Sunday, so the start of our weekend is actually looking very nice with sun and thin clouds tomorrow and mild temps in the middle to upper 60s. We will feel winds out of the south increase through the afternoon, which will bring highs to near 70 in the valley. As clouds thicken tomorrow night it will not be as cold with temperatures in the 50's.

A cold front will bring showers Sunday morning that transition to a heavy rain throughout the day. Flooding is looking possible with rain amounts potentially reaching 2-4". Winds will stay strong with the potential for damaging gusts at times, which may lead to isolated power outages.

This potent storm system will lift north into Canada Monday and rain will end for western Mass in the pre-dawn hours. It will be windy and cooler with temps falling back to the 50s during the day. Halloween is looking dry with highs in the 50s, then temps falling quickly into the low 40s during Trick or Treating time. Our next rain chance looks to arrive by Thursday.