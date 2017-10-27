Tip campaign held today for unsolved murder of Holly Piirainen

An arrest made in the 25 year old Lisa Ziegert case has given new hope to another unsolved murder.

The remains of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen were found in the Brimfield woods, and her case remains unsolved 24 years later.

The Sturbridge community is in high spirit today as a tip campaign called 'Hope for Holly' will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the intersection where Holly's remains were found.

State police and the Hampden County District Attornys Office were assigned to the Lisa Ziegert case and were also assigned to Holly Piirainen's case.

Authorities said a DNA match led them to Gary Schara; the man they said killed Lisa Ziegert in 1992.



Schara's DNA will now be run against other unsolved cases like Holly's.

The Piirainen family said 25 years is a long time, and now they wonder if he could possibly be connected.

Right now, there is no publicly known link between Schara and the murder of Holly Piirainen, but detectives are hopeful another arrest can be made.

Holly's family is hopeful that someone will come forward with more information on their daughter's murder.

The reward for this case is $40,000 dollars.

Anyone with information can come to 310 Sturbridge Road in Brimfield and can contact Dr. Sarah Stein at 203-507-6352 or email hopeforholly080593@gmail.com

You can also call the Hampden County State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993, or send a tip anonymously to authorities: text-a-tip should be addressed to "crimes" or 274647 and should begin with the word "solve."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.