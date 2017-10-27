Two accused of stealing from Ludlow cheerleading group

Two people are set to appear in court, accused of stealing from a local youth organization.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said that 32-year-old Keith Melanson and 32-year-old Rachael Melanson were arrested Thursday night at their Chicopee home without incident.

"The investigation was initiated after members of the Ludlow Youth Cheerleading Association (LYCA) came to police about suspected fraudulent cash withdrawals and debits from the LYCA account. At this time, an estimated $5,400 has been fraudulently stolen from the LYCA account," Valadas explained.

The association has reportedly completely closed the account and disbanded the association.

Both are facing charges including five counts of larceny over $250 (felony embezzlement) and one count of larceny under $250 (misdemeanor embezzlement).

Arraignments are scheduled for Friday in Palmer District Court.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes availble.

