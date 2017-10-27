Springfield police seize 50 bags of heroin from alleged dealer

Springfield police placed an alleged heroin dealer under arrest Thursday which resulted in 50 bags of heroin taken off the streets.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for the Springfield Police Department said 32-year-old Brandon Blanks was known to be dealing heroin in the area of Boston Road and Parker Street.

Residents in that area alerted police about a recent spike in drug activity which sparked an investigation.

Walsh said narcotics detectives saw Blanks selling five bags of heroin to 33-year-old Melisa Larace on Bexhill Street around 8:15 p.m.

After the alleged drug deal, officers pulled Blanks over and recovered the 50 bags of heroin, 1.5 grams of raw heroin, a scale, and $1,200 in cash.

The passenger with Blanks, 27-year-old William Colon was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Blanks was charged with distribution of heroin, possession of heroin, substance with the intent to distribute, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

Larace was charged with possession of heroin.

All suspects are expected to appear in court Friday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.