Water main break closes Ruskin St. in Chicopee

A water main break has closed a Chicopee roadway.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Ruskin Street is closed as crews work to make repairs.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
