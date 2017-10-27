Water main break closes Ruskin St. in Chicopee - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Water main break closes Ruskin St. in Chicopee

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A water main break has closed a Chicopee roadway.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Ruskin Street is closed as crews work to make repairs.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.