Police: man arrested on OUI charge following test drive

A Franklin County man is facing charges after allegedly crashing a car while on a test drive.

Deerfield Police said that around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Chief John Paciorek, Jr. was on-patrol along Greenfield Road when he noticed a crash.

Witnesses near the scene directed Paciorek to the driver, who was approximately 100 yards from the crash.

That driver, identified by police as 38-year-old Daniel Rodriguez of Greenfield, denied being injured.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was the operator of the vehicle and he was on a test drive. Witnesses reported the vehicle going 100 MPH passing cars and almost hitting one head on before losing control and crashing," police noted in a Facebook post.

Rodriguez allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on a charges of operating under the influence (third offense), operation of a motor vehicle while his right to operate was revoked, and misleading a police investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Rodriguez was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Greenfield District Court.

Police are reminding motorists to reduce speed and use extra caution when traveling on wet roadways. "...driving double the posted speed limit is a good way to end up in the ditch," they explained on Facebook.

