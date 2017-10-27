PD: Man faces felony charges for breaking into convenience store overnight

A 36-year-old homeless man was arrested on three felony charges relating to an overnight break-in at a Springfield convenience store.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, police said Elvin Andino broke into the Racing Mart and found him behind the register, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh.

Andino was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, and felony breaking into a depository.

